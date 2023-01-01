FLORENCE — Thurman O. Howard age 94 of Florence, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 5, 2023, 11 AM to 2 PM at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM in the chapel with Bro. Justin Pannell and Bro. Scotty Sparks officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Hill Howard; parents, Hosea and Ester Howard; sister, Velma Inez Sparks and baby sister; brother, Cecil Howard.
He is survived by his brother, John Howard; nieces, Barbara Colburn and Kim Hill; nephews, Glenn Sparks, David Hendrix, Stewart Hill, and Jeff Hill; special friends, Joanne Shaffer, Bobby and Helen Brown, Mickey and Sheila Campbell, Sarah Hester, Teresa and Tim Burns, Paul and Cheryl Newton, and Rocky Beck.
Not having children, Thurman had many, many friends and he made everyone feel a special part of his life.
Thurman was born on March 1, 1928. He was a compassionate man who would help anyone who needed a helping hand. He was a member of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ. He served in the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and worked many years as a guard at Reynolds Alloys. He had many hobbies and was an avid collector, collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia, as well as many other collectables. His love of antique cars gave him the opportunity to meet many friends in the surrounding states and across the country. His 1955 Mercury which he purchased new, was his pride and joy. He and Helen enjoyed taking their antique car to car shows, traveling-having traveled thru 48 states in their 1955 Mercury. He served as an officer of the local Antique Car Club. Servicing in the Army he maintained friendships with many of his fellow servicemen. He and Helen hosted a reunion of the MP group he served with in the Army. The survivors of this group maintained a close relationship by weekly phone calls and visits when they were in the area.
Special thanks to all the employees at Keestone Assisted Living and his friends for all the Love and Devotion to Thurman.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
Thurman lived by “Live Simply. Love Generously. Care Deeply. Speak Kindly. Leave the rest to God.” Thurman you will be missed.
