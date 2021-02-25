TUSCUMBIA — Thurmon Crumpton Lindsey, 90, passed away February 22, 2021. Visitation will be from 12:30 - 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Brian Lindsey officiating. Mr. Lindsey was a lifelong resident of Colbert County and attended the Baptist church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bev Norman Lindsey and Ethel Hester Lindsey; siblings, Adle Pinkston, Elsie Pounders, Earl Lindsey, Auston Lindsey, Cecil Lindsey, and Dr. Billy Lindsey; and nephew, Durrell Rutland. He is survived by one brother, James Norris Lindsey, and several nieces and nephews.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented