MUSCLE SHOALS — Thyron Wayne Nickens, 59, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Visitation will be today, March 15, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Services will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel. Brother Thomas Thornton will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was born on July 17, 1962 at Helen Keller in Sheffield, AL.
Thyron was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Ann Nickens and brother, Bobby Lee Nickens.
He is survived by his daughters, Lori Moss (Matt), Emily Cline (Wesley), Melissa Miller (Dennis); son, Michael Borden; five grandsons, Jonah Brown, Kyler Moss, Trevor Andrews, Tanner Gault, and Brantley Kelly; brothers and sisters, Steven Nickens (Kathy), Shannon Nickens, Melissa McCravey, and Doddie Aday.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
