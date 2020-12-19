MUSCLE SHOALS — Tiera Jade Steele Gardner, 26, died December 15, 2020. Public viewing will be 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Private Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Bethel Colbert MB Church, Leighton. Burial will follow in Bethel Colbert Cemetery. Mrs. Gardner will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service.

