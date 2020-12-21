MUSCLE SHOALS — Tiera Jade Steele Gardner, 26, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Public viewing will be Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Decembr 21, 2020, at Bethel Cemetery.

