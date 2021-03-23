TUSCUMBIA — Tiffany Mohammed Calvert, 40, of Tuscumbia, passed unexpectedly. A memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.
She attended Sunnyside Church of God. She was preceded in death by her mother, Melanie Springer.
Tiffany is survived by her husband, Joshua Calvert; daughters, Alexa Snow and Jordan Calvert; father, Fathi Mohammed; grandmother, Mattie Lee Springer.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented