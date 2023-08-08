ANDERSON, ALABAMA — Tileman Riley Logan, 90, died August 6, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Shaw Cemetery, Leighton. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

