FLORENCE — After spending time with family, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Tim and Doris Rhodes boarded a plane in Gulf Shores, AL, and lost their lives in a tragic accident not long after take-off. Their final flight took them to be with God in their forever home.
Timothy Ray Rhodes, born December 01, 1955 to Ralph and Wyolen Rhodes, was a lifetime resident of Florence, AL. He was the Owner of Tim Rhodes Properties and Shoals MPE. In 1986, working out of one truck, he started Tim Rhodes Electric which later became Shoals MPE. There was one thing that motivated and drove Tim to his success, that was his family and knowing that he was creating a legacy to leave behind for each of them. Balance between work and family was something that was very important to Tim. The advantage of starting his work days early allowed him time to spend with his children and grandchildren - whether that was watching a game from a bench, flying the grandkids around the house in one of his planes, or sharing the weekend at the beach with family. Tim was a perfectionist and expected the best out of everyone. Some may say he gave tough love, but he had worked so hard to get to where he was, and he wanted nothing more than to see all of his family be successful. Tim was a member of the Home Builders Association, Association of General Contractors and Shoals Air Services Committee.
Tim had a huge soft spot for children. One thing that would brighten his day was the sight of a child. There was nothing he loved more than to be in the presence of children laughing and playing. During holidays, while other adults were socializing, Tim would be seen in the middle of grandchildren, making sure they were having a good time and being a kid himself. Being a pilot of 20 years, Tim also enjoyed flying and showing others his planes.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Rhodes, and his brother, Roland Rhodes.
Doris Dean Thomas Rhodes was born October 01, 1956 to Tommy and “Tootsie” Marie Richardson and was a lifetime resident of Florence, AL. Truly an Angel placed here on earth to so many, Doris made such a positive impact on anyone with whom she came in contact.
Doris was known as the glue that kept the family together, always making sure everyone was taken care of, even if it meant doing without for herself. Throughout all of her success she remained the most selfless and humble soul who never met a stranger. This love was taught to her at an early age thru her Mother and MaMaw Murphy, both of whom she idolized and looked up to so much. Love was something Doris never ran out of, and one would question how she had so much to give. Holidays, birthdays, or any occasion, she used as an excuse to get her family together, since there was nothing she loved more. Grandchildren, nieces, and nephews were the center of her life. If there was one thing she would want to leave behind it would be unity. She would desire her entire family to grow closer through this experience.
All that knew Doris held her in the highest regard and loved her dearly. Her compassion, nurturing nature, and wisdom will live on as a legacy of love.
Doris was preceded in death by her grandfather, Hob Murphy; grandmother, Marie Murphy “MaMaw”; mother, Tootsie Richardson; and brother, Charlie Richardson.
Tim and Doris were high school sweethearts and were joined in marriage on January 06, 1973. They had two children, Darian Rhodes and Beth Dorsett.
Family was their everything, and having everyone together was always so important for both Tim and Doris. Whether you were at Rhodes Landing, the beach, or on the lake, they made certain that family and friends shared all aspects of their life together. Being a self-made successful couple, neither of them ever forgot where they came from, and they always gave back to those they loved.
Tim and Doris Rhodes are survived by their son, Darian (Shannon) Rhodes, and their three daughters, Emma, Lillie, and Bella; daughter, Beth Dorsett, and her three sons, Dreyden, Drake, and Dallan; Tim’s mother, Wyolen Rhodes; brother, Steve (Deb) Rhodes; sister, Deb (Mike) Bevis; Doris’s brother, William (Angie) Thomas; sister, Mary Barnett; and a host of other family and friends.
Tim and Doris provided countless lifelong memories for their children, extended family and friends, and they will forever live in our hearts and memories. They would both tell us today to remember them with smiles and laughter, for that is how they will remember us all.
Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 11-2 p.m. at Faith Church. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at the church with Mike Bevis officiating. A private family burial will take place in Rhodesville United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers for Tim Rhodes will be Ricky Agee, Junior Witt, Dustin Rhodes, Shane Palmer, Paul Parrish and Mike Palmer. Active pallbearers for Doris Rhodes will be Jeremy Thacker, Jimmy Thompson, Charlie Burchell, Tim Higgins, Rusty Howell and Brandon Rhodes. Serving as honorary pallbearers for the family will be Paul Darby, Milton Hearn, Dusty Rhodes and Marshall Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Easter Seals NW AL at 1450 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, AL 35661.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
