HILLSBORO — Tim Terry, 63, died August 30, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with burial in Courtland City Cemetery. Tim was the husband of Judith Goodwin.

