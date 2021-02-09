HALEYVILLE — Tim W. Smith, 64, died February 7, 2021. Graveside service only Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing.

