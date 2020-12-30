ROGERSVILLE — Timmy D. Davis, 68, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Timmy retired from International Paper where he worked for 38 years.
A graveside service will be held in Rogersville Funeral Home Cemetery at 1 p.m. on December 31st. Daniel Huntley will be officiating.
Timmy is preceded in death by his parents, Leroy Davis and Nellarene Cobb; twin sister, Polly Cobb and granddaughter, Kinley Faith McGee. He is survived by his wife, Karen Johnson Davis; children, April McGee, Tina (Joseph) Mardis, Timmy Lee (Courtney) Davis; grandchildren, Cortney Simpson, Jade Mardis, Carter Massey, Ty Mardis, Taylin Davis, Tayven Thompson, Arian Davis; great-granddaughter, Kainsley Simpson; brother-in-law, Johnny (Lisa) Johnson; sister, Deborah (Tony) Johnson and numerous nieces.
The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to Kindred Hospice and Keller Landing for their compassion and care.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
