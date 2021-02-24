RUSSELLVILLE — Timmy Wayne “Bro” Kimbrough, 62, died February 21, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Cedar Creek Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.