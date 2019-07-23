LEXINGTON — Timothy A. “Andy” Rickard, 68, of Lexington died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 12-2 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Tim Grigsby officiating. Burial will be in Bluewater Cemetery.
Mr. Rickard was retired from TVA Browns-Ferry. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1970-1974.
Mr. Rickard was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Ila Rickard; father and mother-in-law, Farley and Lettie Thigpen; brother-in-law, Brant Young.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Judith Rickard; children, Andrea Rickard and Dana Trockenbrot (Tim); grandchildren, Kaden Rickard and Hadley Trockenbrot; sisters, Judy Young and Jane Wilson (Mike); numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Carl Parker, Matt Kachelman, Jud Young, Mike Wilson, Rickie Albright, Darrin Garner, Jim Akin and Jim Brooks. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Hunt, Harry Hardin, Mike Raffield, and Members of Local #760.
