FLORENCE — Timothy Allen Riley, 59, died March 18, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Magnolia Church of Christ, Florence, with the service to follow at 3 p.m. at the church. He was the husband of Cynthia Riley. Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

