FLORENCE — Timothy Eugene “Tim” Anders, age 66, of Florence, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, October 10th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with Brother Chris Thompson officiating. Burial will be at Community Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Paul Anders, Michael Anders, Nick Gist, Todd, Brennan, and Bryson Parrish. Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Gist, Tommy Parrish, J Byrd, Jonathan Davis, Gary Ivy, and Ullus Farris.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Paul Anders; sister, Paula Chaney; and grandparents, Dessie and Lorenzie Anders.
Survivors are his wife, Beth Anders; sons, Paul and Michael Anders; sister, Teresa Carathers; grandchildren, Nolan, Mylan, Andon, and Victoria.
Tim was a diehard Alabama fan. You may send condolences at wfunerals.com
