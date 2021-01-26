FLORENCE — Timothy Andrew Adams, Sr. of Florence, AL passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021, after a brief illness. Tim was born November 23, 1941, in Independence, Missouri, to Harland and Virginia Adams.
Tim is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served honorably in the U.S. Army for 25 years including 3 tours in Vietnam and attained the rank of 1st Sergeant. For his service he earned a Purple Heart and was awarded a Bronze Star Medal with V-Device. He was a member of Central Heights Baptist Church where he served on various committees.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of more than 55 years, Linda Jane Adams; daughters Cindy Cantrell (Neal) of Athens, AL; and Rena Ezell (Greg) of Anderson, AL; son, Tim Adams (Martha) of Florence, AL; granddaughters Jessica Horne (Michael) of Kansas City, Missouri; Shelby Campbell of Florence, AL; Darby Campbell of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Gracie Adams of Florence, AL; and grandson Tyler Ezell of Anderson, AL.
Because of Covid-19, a drive by memorial will be held at Tim and Linda’s home in Florence from 2:00- 4:00 on Friday, January 29. The family requests that you remain in your vehicle while paying respects to the family.
