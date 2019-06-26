ROGERSVILLE — The funeral service for Timothy Brian “Butch” Fairbanks, 48, of Rogersville, will be Thursday June 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at McConnell Funeral Home with Kyle Clemons officiating. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bottoms Cemetery.
Butch passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was born March 18, 1971 in Morgan County to Larry Gene “LG” Fairbanks and Margaret Estelle Clark Fairbanks. Butch is preceded in death by his parents, and one daughter, Kayla Gibson.
He was a member of union IBEW 558 and loved sports especially football.
Mr. Fairbanks is survived by his wife, Belinda Fairbanks; three daughters, Cassidy Fairbanks of Ardmore, AL, Kelsey Oxendine (Thomas) of Ft. Campbell, KY, Alyssa Williams of Rogersville, AL; one son, Nathan Williams (Ashley) of Rogersville, AL; one brother, Larry Fairbanks (Chip) and wife, Sherry of Grant, AL; one sister, Karen Denise Webb “Scooter” of Monroe, LA; three grandsons, Jacob Ashley Oxendine of Kentucky, Austin Gibson and Nathan Levi Williams, both of Rogersville, AL.
Pallbearers will be Chris Brackeen, Gary Smith, Keith McGee, Chip Fairbanks, Justin Haynie and Jared Grigsby.
