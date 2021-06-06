FLORENCE

Timothy Wayne Cooper, 56, died June 3, 2021. Visitation was June 5, 2021, from 6-8 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, at 1 p.m., at Shiloh Church of Christ Cemetery, with burial to follow.

