HALEYVILLE — Timothy Daniel “Buzzsaw” Brooks, 48, died October 4, 2020. Graveside service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville is directing.

