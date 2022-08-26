KILLEN

Timothy David Brewer, 43, died August 24, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 pm. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.