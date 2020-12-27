RUSSELLVILLE — Timothy Dewayne Skidmore, age 53, of Russellville, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at UAB hospital.
There will be a private family graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Franklin Memory Gardens. Officiating will be Bro. Gerald Ricketts.
Tim was preceded in death by, his parents, Earl and Estelle Skidmore; Father in Law, Randy Suddith.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 28 years and the love of his life, Angie; his two beautiful daughters who were the brightest stars in his sky, Katie and Anna; mother-in-law, whom he loved like a mother, Sandra Suddith; brother-in-law, Chris Waldrep (wife, Pamela); special niece, Hannah; siblings, Billy Skidmore, Bobby Skidmore (wife, Vicki), Thomas Skidmore (wife, Syrenia); nieces and nephews, Dustin, Kristin, Blake.
The pallbearers will be Chris Waldrep, Terry Moore, Steven Smith, Mike Stone, Ken Baird, and Ryan Rackard.
The family wanted to extend a special thanks to friends and family that has supported and prayed for them through this difficult time.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
