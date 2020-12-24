RED BAY — Bro. Timothy Duane Humphres, 55, died December 22, 2020. Services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of God, Red Bay. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. at the church with burial in Ebenezer Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, directing.

