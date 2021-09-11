ROGERSVILLE — Timothy Edward Jones, 60, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at NAMC Hospital. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving in England. Tim enjoyed outdoor activities, his animals, looking at stars and dreaming big dreams.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, September 14th at 2:00 p.m. at Butler Cemetery with military honors.
Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Elbert and Charles Ann Jones and his brother, Charles Elbert Jones, Jr. He is survived by his siblings, Michael Anthony (Willene) Jones, Christopher Shane (Tammy) Jones, Anna Jones (Shannon) Felker and Alecia Jones (Clayton) Grace; aunts, Joyce Davis, Frances Ramey, Kay Dickerson and Aileen Coosenberry; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Jones’ family.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
