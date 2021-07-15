MUSCLE SHOALS — Timothy Edward Mauldin, 51, of Muscle Shoals, AL died Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Visitation will be today, July 15, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. A service will be held Friday, July 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Willie Hamblen will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was a member of the United Steel Workers Local 9-978. He was of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Ann Marie Mauldin; grandparents, Wister and Annie Mae Mauldin and Bo and Beatrice Elliott.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne May Mauldin; son, Braden Mauldin; daughter, Emma Mauldin; brother, David Mauldin; sisters, Tammie Mauldin and Suzanne Goss; nieces, Nicole Borden and Jenna Mauldin; nephews, Channin Goss and Colby Brents.
Pallbearers will be Braden Mauldin, David Mauldin, Sam Burlerson, Channin Goss, David “Dap” McBride, Randy Elliott, Tracy Elliott, Colby Brents, and Price Counts.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at NAMC on the Covid ICU Floor, SINU at Baptist Pensacola, and UAB CPCC Floor. Thank you to our family and friends for your love and support through Tim’s EMCO Journey.
