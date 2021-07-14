MUSCLE SHOALS — Timothy Edward Mauldin, 51, died July 13, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Colbert Memorial Chapel. He was the husband to Suzanne Mauldin. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

