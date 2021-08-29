CHEROKEE — Timothy Owen “Tim” Foster, 63, of Cherokee, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, August 29, at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia, with David Conley officiating.
Tim loved his horses and loved to hunt.
He is survived by his parents, George and Martha Foster; siblings, George E. Foster, Melinda Foster Waldrep, and Paul Kevin Foster; nieces and nephews, Art, Andy, Laura, Callie, Heather, Kevin, and Rachel; and a host of cousins and friends.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
