TUSCUMBIA
Timothy Franklin Nix, 60 years old of Tuscumbia, AL passed away December 22, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, 2019 from noon until 1:00 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville. The funeral service will immediately follow in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Scott officiating. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery.
Tim was born July 28, 1959 in Russellville, AL to L.F. and Fleta Nix.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, Fleta Nix; his daughter, Stephanie Nix; and his siblings, Teresa (John) Box, Sharon (Richard) McGee and Eddie (MaryBeth) Nix.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented