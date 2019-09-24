FLORENCE — Timothy Gene Willingham, 58, Florence, passed away September 20, 2019 at his residence. He was a landscaper by trade. He loved his children and grandchildren dearly and was always there for them.
Visitation will be Wednesday September 25, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gene Autry Willingham and mother, Martha Reid Willingham.
He is survived by his son, Cameron Tim Willingham; daughter, Nikki Marie Littleton (Howard); brothers, Steve Willingham, Alvin Willingham and John Willingham; sister, Susan Willingham; grandchildren, Howard Lovell Littleton, Jr. and Nevaeh Marie Littleton.
Special thanks to Dr. Paul Morris, Dr. Ronald McCoy, Gabi at NAMC, and Keller Home Care for their love and care, as well as all friends and family for their support. Timmy will be missed by all.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
