RUSSELLVILLE — Timothy Gordon Lester, 53, died December 21, 2022. Visitation was Tuesday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral followed at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Belgreen Cemetery. He was married to Barbara Arnold Lester.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.