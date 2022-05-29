BELMONT, MS — Timothy Alen “Tim” Gray, 62, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022. Memorial services will be Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at noon, at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m.-noon, at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.