KILLEN
Timothy “Tim” Scott Hale, 60, of Killen, AL, passed away October 17, 2020, at his residence. He was a retired carpenter at Cates & Puckett. Survivors include, wife, Pam Hale; sons, Nick Hale and Josh Hice; brothers, Warren Hale (Carol) and Brian Hale (Heather); sister, Joan Parker (Randy); grandchildren, Peyton Peoples and Jaxton Hale.
He was preceded in death by, parents, David F. and Theodora Smith Hale; and brother, Buddy Hale
Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, October 18, from noon- 2 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Stan Dean officiating. Burial will be in Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be, Jason Parker, Jason Hale, Lucas Hale, Kim Clemmons, John Clemmons and Jimmy Miller.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
