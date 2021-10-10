TUSCUMBIA — Timothy J. Sage, 56, of Tuscumbia, AL went home on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 to be with the Lord. Visitation will be Monday, October 11, 2021 from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel. Pastor Lanier Nail will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was a member of Russellville Civitan’s for twenty years, and a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Florence, AL. Timothy was the owner of Five Star Pizza. He was a loving and caring father, son, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his father, Milton K. Sage and grandparents, Clarence and Lorraine Benda.
He is survived by his children, Scarlet Dabbs (Jeremy), Savanna Kendrick (Clark), Christian Sage (Staci), Jacob Sage (Kayleigh), Sierrah Vandiver (Austin), and Sapphire Sage; mother, Barbara E. Sage; grandchildren, Chase Vandiver, Calix and Shiloh Sage; brother, Michael Sage (Pegeen); aunt, Marcia Jean McDowell; cousins, Ken Kubitz (Ellen) and Tammy Wheeler (Teak).
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Commented