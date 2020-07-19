SHEFFIELD — Timothy Joseph Heigle, Jr., age 29, of Sheffield, passed away July 15, 2020. No services are planned at this time.
Timothy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edith and Robert Hallmark and Jake and Betty Heigle; and his son, Dacoda Heigle.
Survivors include his wife, Mandy; children, Tristan Rain Heigle, Kaiden Joseph Heigle, Haizley Annarose Heigle and Aubree Denise Heigle; parents, Timothy and Reba Heigle; and brother-in-law, Manly Barksdale.
Timothy was a native of Slidell, Lousiana. He was a grill chef for Outback Steakhouse. Timothy was a wonderful father who adored his children. He will be missed by all who knew him.
