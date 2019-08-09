SHEFFIELD — Dr. Timothy Luman Martin, of Sheffield, passed away on August 1, 2019 at the age of 72. His visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Sheffield at 2 p.m. with Dr. Ron Etheridge officiating. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by father, Luman Arthur Martin; mother, Mary Ellen Martin; sister, Susan Zelenka; and daughter, Shelli Sellars.
He is survived by loving wife, Gloria Martin (45 years August 3rd 2019); brother, Charles Martin (Connie), Denver, CO; daughters, Terri Manning (Michael), Murfreesboro TN, Kathi Hoornbeek (Josh), Fort Collins, CO; sons, Wyatt Batty, New York, NY, Daniel Martin (Natasha Wolfe), Forest Hills, NY, Michael Martin (Rita Kirksey), Nashville TN; grandchildren, Tobi, Saterra, Jayden, Kris, Lydia, Caleb, Sam and Hannah; great-granddaughter, Diamond and other nieces and nephews.
Tim was a U.S. Marine veteran serving during the Vietnam War era. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Sheffield. Tim attended MTSU (B.S.), Motlow Community College (R.N.), James H. Quillen College of Medicine (M.D.). He practiced in Town Creek, Shoals area, and Jasper for 30 years, the last nine years at Shoals Primary Care.
His greatest love was his family. His passions were time with family, traveling, photographing nature and flowers, hiking (Cane Creek Nature Preserve mainly), geocaching, flying drones, and playing board games with family. Dr. Martin was a nurse, physician, and instructor to many people. They thought of him as a smart, compassionate, caring, listening friend and fighter, always with a smile and a joke. He fought a good fight against six cancers over two years never giving up. He will be greatly missed by patients, nurses, doctors, friends, and his family. Family would like to thank the staff of UAB Clinics, Keller Hospital, Northwest Alabama Cancer Center, and Shoals Primary Care for their incredible care and concerns.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
