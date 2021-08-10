HUNTSVILLE — December 15, 1959 - August 4, 2021 — Timothy Mark Hughes, of Huntsville, Alabama, age 61, passed away August 4th, 2021. Tim was born to the late Hassell and Louise Hughes. Born and raised in Florence, Alabama, he was a Bradshaw High School class of 1978 graduate. He attended Auburn University and graduated in 1983 with a degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering. Tim began his professional career at Reynolds Metal Company in 1983 in Sheffield, Alabama and then Louisville, Kentucky. He then accepted a job with the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) in Huntsville. MDA sent Tim and his family on two long-term temporary duty assignments to The Pentagon in Washington D.C. In 2007, he transferred to work for the U.S. Army at AMRDEC in Huntsville. He retired from the government in 2017 to work in private industry.
Sabrina, the love of his life, recalls meeting a tall, handsome boy with big curly hair for the first time when she was 14 years old. The two became best friends and eventually started dating in college. They were inseparable from that day on and married in 1985.
Tim loved his family fiercely. He never missed a game, recital, cheerleading event or the chance to support either one of his children. Some of his fondest memories were coaching Connor in youth football, basketball, and baseball, as well as watching Rachael cheer. He relished his new role as a grandfather, Papaw Tim. Tim was a quick-witted, funny man that people were naturally drawn. He had a special expertise in giving nicknames to those he loved most. He was loyal to his family and friends and never hesitated to lend a helping hand. Tim also was an outdoorsman and loved playing golf, duck hunting and being with his dogs.
Tim is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sabrina Graves Hughes; daughter, Rachael Hughes Armayor (John); son, Connor Hughes (Sadler); grandchildren, Fitzgerald and Giles Armayor, and his beloved dog, Bobbi, all of Huntsville. He was preceded in death by his father, Hassell Hughes; mother, Louise Hughes; sister, Britta Hughes; and his beloved hunting dog, Abby.
The life of Tim Hughes will be celebrated on Thursday, August 12th from 4-6 p.m. at Valley Hill Country Club, 8300 Valley Hill Drive, Huntsville, AL.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, please send donations to A New Leash on Life, www.anewleash.org, or The Food Bank of North Alabama, www.foodbanknorthal.org.
