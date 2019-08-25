FLORENCE — Timothy Maurice Smith, age 51, of Florence, passed away August 22, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, August 25, 2019, from noon until 1:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Rogersville Cemetery.
Mr. Smith was an outdoorsman, loving fishing and trail riding.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Fred Smith, Sr. and sister, Dedra Jo Box. Survivors include his mother, Alice Lee Smith Taylor; brothers, John (Gloria) Smith, Jr., Greg Smith, Manuel (Sue) Smith; sister, Gina Roberson; 9 nieces and nephews; 13 great-nieces and nephews; and special friend, Karen Stamps.
