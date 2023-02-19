RUSSELLVILLE — Timothy Jack Porter, 69, died February 17, 2023. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023, from noon-1 p.m., at Akins Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with burial in Cherry Hill Cemetery.

