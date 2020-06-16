TUSCUMBIA — Timothy Scott Willingham, 42, died June 13, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Spry Williams Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Hook Street Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. He was the husband of Leslie Yarbrough. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com