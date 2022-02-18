FLORENCE — Timothy “Tim” Alan Davis, 64, passed away on February 15, 2022, in Florence, Alabama. He was born in Adrian, Michigan, on March 15, 1957, to Kenneth R. Davis and the late Virginia Palmer Davis, both originally from Hamilton, Alabama, and lived in Virginia, Louisiana, and Texas during his childhood. He moved to Fulton, Mississippi, in 1972, where he attended high school. He ran cross-country track and was involved in the youth program at Bethel Baptist Church in Dorsey, where his father served as pastor. He graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School in 1975.
Tim is survived by his son, Michael Davis of Fulton, Mississippi, daughter-in-law, Candace Davis, and the loves of his life, two grandchildren, Lillian Kate Davis, 6, and Parker Reed Davis, 3, all of Fulton; his father, Kenneth Davis, now of Biloxi, Mississippi; sister, Kim D. Phifer, Florence, Mississippi; nephew, Brett Phifer and his wife Lauren, great-nephews, Austin Phifer and Logan Phifer, and great-niece, Anna Katelynn Phifer, all of Biloxi, Mississippi; numerous cousins; his maternal uncle, Uple Palmer of Adrian, Michigan, and a paternal aunt, Leona Nichols of Centreville, Mississippi. He is preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Palmer Davis, and many of his parents’ siblings and a number of cousins.
Tim attended Itawamba Junior College where he majored in Business Administration. He worked for H&R Block for a number of years, serving as a manager and as a franchisee. He worked for a variety of businesses during the last few years.
Tim had a lifelong love of baseball, having played in Little League during his youth and then moving into the role of spectator and fan. He attended as many major and minor league games as he could, and he collected baseball memorabilia. He could recite statistics of most players and teams and enjoyed collecting autographs of baseball players.
A private graveside service for family is planned for Saturday, February 19, at 10 a.m. in the Green Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Guin, AL.
