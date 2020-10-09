HALEYVILLE — Timothy “Tim” Dwyight Barnett, 47, died October 6, 2020. Graveside service will be today at 11 a.m. at Whitehouse Cemetery, Haleyville, with Pinkard Funeral Home directing. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

