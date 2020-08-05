FLORENCE — Timothy “Tim” Joseph Watson, 63, of Florence died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at NAMC.
A graveside service will be Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at Center Star Cemetery. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Mr. Watson was a 1976 graduate of Bradshaw High School and Shoals Community College. He was a retired U.S. Navy Seabee serving in The Iran Hostage Crisis and the Persian Gulf War. He was a retired groundman and member of IBEW Local No. 558 and Laborers Local No. 366.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix “Benny” and Ann Watson; and brother, Neal Watson.
Tim is survived by his brother, David Watson; sister, Marilyn Reed (James); sister-in-law, Kathy Watson; niece, Laura Murks; nephews, Jason Watson (Amanda), Samuel Watson, and David Malacki (Serena).
Special thanks to “The Front Line Caretakers” at NAMC. Also, to the loving and special care given to Timmy over the years by Rita, Janet, Ashley, and Beth.
