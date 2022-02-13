TUSCUMBIA — Timothy John Trussell, 55, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, February 14, from noon to 2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel.
Tim was a resident of the Shoals area for most of his life and worked for TVA through Johnson Contractors, Inc. He was a jokester, enjoying playing pranks on his friends. Tim was also a hard worker and a good provider for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Trussell.
Tim is survived by his loving wife of thirty-one years, Betty Trussell; children, Timothy Devin Trussell and Samantha Ryan Trussell; birth parents, Rick McPherson and Sandra Duhaime; brother, Patrick Trussell (JoAnn); sister, Leah Howard (Robbie); special nephews, Levi Howard, Chris Garner, and Alex Spires; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Cox, Marty Hall, Greg Watkins, Chris Garner, Alex Spires, Levi Howard, Austin Spires, and Jordan Spires.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Colbert County Animal Shelter.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
