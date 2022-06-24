FLORENCE — Timothy Wesley Vaughn, 64, of Florence, passed away June 18, 2022. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Barbara Vaughn.
Timmy was a native of Lauderdale County and a retired operator at Oakland metal buildings.
He is survived by his son, Hunter Vaughn (Nakita); son, Wesley Jace Vaughn; brother, Keith Vaughn (Diane), Gerry Vaughn (Celeste); sister, Linda McKelvey (John).
Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Commented