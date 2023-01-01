ROGERSVILLE — Timothy Wade Comer, age 41, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, January 2nd from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Dan Daracott officiating. Burial will be in Ingram-Thornton Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony H. Comer; maternal grandparents, Wanda and James Robert Grisham; paternal grandparents, Ora Idell and Harlan Comer; great-grandmother, Susie Perline Grisham; uncle, Ronnie Comer.
Survivors are his mother, Felecia Grisham; brother, James Anthony Comer; sister, Michelle Comer Staggs and several aunts and uncles.
Timothy was a 2000 graduate of Lauderdale County High School. He worked in management and restaurants most of his life.
