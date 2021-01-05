MUSCLE SHOALS — Timothy Wayne Black, 64, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021. Visitation will be today, January 5, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Tuscumbia.
Tim was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and worked for the Postal Service in Rhode Island for many years. He was preceded in death by his father, Elgin L. “Butch” Black; mother, Chappelle McGuire Black Grubbs; and beloved aunts and uncles.
Tim is survived by his sister, Linda Black, and many cherished friends, whom he loved.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the American Heart Association.
