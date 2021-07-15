LAUDERDALE COUNTY — Timothy Wayne Wright “Cowboy”, 65, of Lauderdale County passed on July 13, 2021, at Glenwood Center. Tim was born in Colbert County on August 26, 1955; he was the oldest of four brothers. He worked for the City of Muscle Shoals for 25 years. After working for the City of Muscle Shoals he began shoeing horses and ventured out on his own.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas “Tommy” and Gladys Wright, and also his brothers, Randy and Jeff Wright.
He is survived by his kids, Pam (Craig) Howard and Jerry (Marcie) Wright; brother, Van Wright; grandchildren, Mercedes Howard, Amber Baker, Justin Howard, Collin Howard, Remington Wright and Brittney Erwin Wright; and great-grandchildren, Brynleigh Baker, Jaxtyn Baker and Kyliee Grayce Gandy.
Services will be announced at a later time.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
