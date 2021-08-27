CHEROKEE

Tina Annette Maxwell, 51, died August 25, 2021. Graveside service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Cherokee. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.