LEIGHTON — Tina Blaxton Smallwood, 53, of Leighton, AL, passed away, Saturday, April 29, 2023. Visitation will be today, May 2, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Cowboy Church of Colbert County. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 1 until 2 p.m. The funeral service will immediately follow at the Cowboy Church of Colbert County with Truman Sutton officiating. Interment will be in Glendale Cemetery.

