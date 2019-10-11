TUSCUMBIA — Tina Renee Miller Burrow, age 54, died Sunday, September 22, 2019. Tina was the daughter of Glenn and Mary Miller. The visitation will be held today, October 11, 2019, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow with Dr. Rudy Guess officiating.
Mrs. Burrow was born May 29, 1965, she was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Mary Miller. She is survived by her husband, Michael Burrow; children, Michael Smith and Nick Smith (Melissa); sister, Jackie Hatcher (Mark); grandchildren, Colton, Isaac, Levi and Olivia; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
