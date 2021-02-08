LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Tina Hall “Tee” Kelso, 54, died February 5, 2021. Visitation is 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. service time Monday at First Baptist Church, Lawrenceburg, with burial in Memorial Gardens, Collinwood. Neal Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. She was employed with Children’s Dental Columbia.

